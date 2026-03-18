Beautiful Slay Queen shares her transformation after she became pregnant and netizens can’t believe it – “Pregnancy will humble you” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A social media challenge highlighting how women transform during pregnancy has taken the internet by storm.

One participant has particularly stunned netizens after sharing her dramatic before-and-after journey.

Before pregnancy, she appeared radiant with glowing skin and striking beauty.

But her transformation during pregnancy left many stunned.

She not only added baby weight but also her facial features changed so noticeably that some could hardly recognize her.

The video has since gone viral, sparking a blend of humour and admiration online.

While some netizens joked about the unexpected changes, many expressed deep respect for women, noting that the challenge sheds light on the often overlooked realities of motherhood.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST