Beautiful Slay Queen shares her transformation after she became pregnant and netizens can’t believe it – “Pregnancy will humble you” (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A social media challenge highlighting how women transform during pregnancy has taken the internet by storm.
One participant has particularly
stunned netizens after sharing her dramatic before-and-after journey.
Before pregnancy, she appeared radiant
with glowing skin and striking beauty.
But her transformation during pregnancy
left many stunned.
She not only added baby weight but also
her facial features changed so noticeably that some could hardly recognize her.
The video has since gone viral,
sparking a blend of humour and admiration online.
While some netizens joked about the
unexpected changes, many expressed deep respect for women, noting that the
challenge sheds light on the often overlooked realities of motherhood.
Watch the video>>> below
Humbled...... pic.twitter.com/25zkx1y7k2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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