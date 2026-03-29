Kenyan man recounts how he dealt with a Slay Queen who declined visiting his place after spending Ksh 6K on her - “She Blocked Me!”







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A Kenyan man has recounted how his recent dating experience turned sour, sparking lively conversations online.

Eric M. Musau shared that he began seeing the lady, going out twice before she declined visiting his place, despite him spending nearly six thousand shillings on their outings.

On Valentine’s Day, he chose silence while she posted flowers and hinted at “planned girlfriends.”

Weeks later, she reached out again, and after a meetup, asked him for money.

His blunt reply, “I’m not your boyfriend”, marked the end of their interaction, as her profile soon disappeared - hinting that she blocked his number.

The post has since gone viral, with netizens weighing in on modern dating expectations and the blurred line between romance and transactional relationships.