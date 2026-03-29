Someone’s future wife! This Slay Queen smoking shisha like a chimney while rocking a daring outfit in a Nairobi club has left netizens talking (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A viral video of a bold slay queen having a good time in a Nairobi nightclub has set social media ablaze, drawing both admiration and criticism.
The clip shows the young woman dressed in a daring outfit,
puffing shisha with abandon while vibing to the beats, clearly enjoying
her night out.
Her carefree energy and unapologetic confidence quickly
caught attention, with fans praising her fearless attitude.
But not everyone was impressed.
Health‑conscious netizens were quick to weigh in, warning
about the dangers of excessive shisha smoking.
While the moment may have looked glamorous, critics reminded
viewers that shisha carries serious health risks, including respiratory
complications and long‑term damage.
Some even joked they pity the
man who would eventually settle with her and the effects of such reckless
lifestyle begin to manifest.
Watch the video>>>
below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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