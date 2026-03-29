Kamiti Loading!! Man busted chewing a female student in a lodging - The student was still in full uniform (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A man is now staring at a lengthy jail sentence after being dramatically busted with a student in a lodging.

The girl, whose identity has been concealed, had just been released for April holidays but instead diverted to the lodging with him.

Alert citizens, suspicious of the pair, quickly tipped off authorities.

Police officers pounced, frog‑marching the man to the station where he awaits arraignment.

Shockingly, the student was still in full school uniform when she was convinced to accompany him.

Such cases are treated with utmost seriousness under Kenyan law.

If found guilty, the man could face up to 35 years behind bars.

The incident has stirred public outrage, with many questioning how a student on holiday ended up in such a compromising situation.

Watch the video>>> below

This man was caught red-handed chewing a student mercilessly, akiwa bado na uniform.



The lady, whose name has not been revealed, had been released for April holidays but changed route kwenda lodging with this man to enjoy the fruits of nature.



Eagle-eyed citizens kept a close… pic.twitter.com/TNVFhDARKi — The Mayor (@themayor_ke) March 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST