Hilarious phone conversation between a man and M-Pesa fraudster leaves netizens in stitches - This is how to deal with those fraudsters! (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A hilarious phone exchange between a Kenyan man and an Mpesa fraudster has gone viral, leaving netizens in stitches after the scam attempt backfired spectacularly.

The fraudster, believed to be part of a group of scammers often linked to Kamiti prison, called the man pretending to be a Safaricom customer care agent.

He claimed the man’s Mpesa account had been locked and offered to “help” him reactivate it.

As part of the ploy, the fraudster requested the man’s last Mpesa balance and ID number, details typically used to conduct a SIM swap and siphon funds.

Unbeknownst to the caller, the intended victim was fully aware of the scam.

Instead of hanging up, he decided to play along, carefully following the fraudster’s instructions while pretending to be a stammerer.

His deliberate pauses and slow responses quickly frustrated the scammer, who was burning through airtime with every passing second.

The fraudster eventually lost patience and resorted to insults, exposing his desperation.

The exchange has been praised by netizens as both hilarious and a clever way of turning the tables on con artists.

The incident highlights the growing creativity of Kenyans in dealing with phone fraud, while also serving as a reminder to remain vigilant against such scams.

Listen to the conversation>>> below

What a morning 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dPybNdoR7H — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) March 26, 2026