Kenyan LADY living in Perth Australia laments after landlord locked her house over rent arrears, warns friends and relatives asking her ‘2k urgently’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A Kenyan lady living in Perth, Australia, has sparked conversation online after candidly sharing the less glamorous side of life abroad.

In a viral video, she revealed that her landlord had gone as far as adding an extra padlock to her front door over rent arrears.

At first, she managed to remove the lock, but to her surprise, the door now carries three different locks, a situation she described with a mix of frustration and humor.

Adding a touch of comic relief, she noted that the type of padlock used by her landlord reminded her of the ones commonly seen back in Kenya.

She cautioned friends and relatives who often ask for financial help to understand that sometimes, even those abroad are struggling to make ends meet.

Netizens praised her honesty, pointing out that it’s rare for Kenyans abroad to openly share such struggles.

Her story has since sparked wider conversations about the pressures of living overseas and the importance of empathy when reaching out to loved ones abroad.

Watch the video>>> below

Unahepa Kenya unaenda kufungiwa nyumba Perth, Australia. pic.twitter.com/OqsopNADC3 — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) March 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST