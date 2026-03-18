“He was scared to meet me for the first time because of his height. But height never mattered to me” - Young LADY proudly shows off her elderly mzungu lover (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A young Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after proudly introducing her elderly British partner, opening up about their relationship and the challenges they initially faced.

According to her, her partner was initially hesitant to meet her in person due to insecurities about his height.

However, she reassured him that physical appearance was not a priority for her.

“Height never mattered to me,” she said, emphasizing that their connection goes beyond physical attributes.

The couple has since shared photos together, appearing happy and comfortable in each other’s company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST