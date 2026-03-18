VERA SIDIKA’s new BEN 10 unmasked as she shares videos spending time together - Kijana Wa Mirema Anapenda Kuwekwa na Wamama







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Controversial city socialite, Vera Sidika, has once again set tongues wagging after hinting at a new romantic relationship with a much younger man.

The 36-year-old mother of two shared cozy videos of herself enjoying quality time with her mystery lover, carefully concealing his face and identity.

However, sharp-eyed netizens were quick to connect the dots and unmask his identity.

According to online chatter, Vera is said to be dating Tipsy Gee, a 24-year-old Gengetone artist based in Mirema.

The two are also rumored to have been spotted together last weekend in Naivasha during the WRC rally, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Sources claim the young artist has a preference for older women, adding more intrigue to the unfolding romance that has now become the talk of social media.

Below are receipts about Vera’s Ben 10.

Videos of the two having memorable moments in Malindi

VERA with TIPSY GEE pic.twitter.com/Ov9sWpEp3S — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST