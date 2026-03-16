This curvy LADY dressed to impress went wild at an event after she realized she was being recorded - See how she tempted the cameraman (VIDEO)

Monday, March 16, 2026 - This video of a stunning Slay Queen going wild at what appears to be a concert the moment she realized someone was recording her has lit up social media.
At first, she was casually vibing to the music, dancing
nonchalantly among other partygoers.
But once she spotted the camera, everything changed - she
switched gears and put on a full show, leaving the crowd in awe.
In the viral clip, the bold lady cheekily beckons the
cameraman to move closer, dancing with confidence and flair as if nobody else
was watching.
The cameraman, however, kept his focus, capturing every
moment of her impromptu performance.
The video has since gone viral, sparking conversations
online about how effortlessly some revelers can turn a simple night out into a
spectacle.
Netizens can’t get enough of her boldness, with many
admitting she completely stole the spotlight.
Watch the video>>> below.
The cameraman didn’t loose focus 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VxYcLqvDW3— ELA (@ellabosslady_) March 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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