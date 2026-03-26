Kenyan influencer LYDIA WANJIRU opens up on struggles that pushed her to undergo surgery to enhance her NYASH!







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Kenyan influencer, Lydia Wanjiru, has candidly shared her personal struggles and the decision that led her to undergo a popular cosmetic procedure.

In an interview with the BBC, Wanjiru explained that undergoing the procedure had been on her bucket list for years, influenced by foreign celebrities who openly spoke about their experiences.

“I have always wanted a popular procedure, like five years ago when these Hollywood or these international stars started coming out and saying, ‘You know I’ve done this, I’ve done this,’…..” she admitted.

Her decision was also shaped by her weight loss journey in August 2025, which left her with loose skin.

While many advised her to hit the gym or lift weights, she questioned the effectiveness and time required.

“How long, if I hadn’t lost weight through that gym so why are you taking me back to the gym?” she asked.

She disclosed that the first week after surgery was the hardest.

“If you are not ready for the first week of pain, don’t do it because you can’t stand straight, you can’t bend, you can’t sit, and you can’t sleep…you don’t even have the strength to cry,” she said.

Despite fears of complications, Wanjiru said she conducted extensive research and consulted multiple surgeons before settling on one.

She emphasized the importance of checking a doctor’s record, noting that many overlook professionalism and history when choosing a surgeon.

Her revelation comes amid the rising popularity of such procedures despite unfortunate incidents where women end up losing their lives after botched surgeries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST