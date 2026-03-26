“Finding a partner should happen in your 20s” – Netizen explains why it is hard to find a genuine partner in your 30s!







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Social media has been buzzing after two viral posts sparked debate on relationships and timing.

One X user, jonzing (@ehissss), wrote: “I think we underestimate how difficult it is to find genuine partners.”

Another, KlintonCod (@klintoncod), argued that waiting too long makes things harder:

“Finding a partner should happen in your 20s, if you wait until your 30s, you would be too smart to accept a lot of things happening in these day and age.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST