“Finding a partner should happen in your 20s” – Netizen explains why it is hard to find a genuine partner in your 30s!

Thursday, March 26,
2026 - Social media has been buzzing after two viral posts sparked debate
on relationships and timing.
One X user, jonzing (@ehissss), wrote: “I think
we underestimate how difficult it is to find genuine partners.”
Another, KlintonCod (@klintoncod), argued that waiting too long
makes things harder:
“Finding a partner should happen in your 20s, if you wait until your 30s, you would be too smart to accept a lot of things happening in these day and age.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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