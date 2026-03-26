Kenyan businessman narrates how a lady he trusted stole KSh 5 million, disappeared, and later discovered he was not the biological father of the child







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A Kenyan businessman has shared a heartbreaking account of betrayal after a woman he trusted stole millions from him and vanished, only for him to later discover that he was not the biological father of the child they were raising.

According to his narration, life was stable in 2023.

His business was doing well, and he was comfortably servicing a car loan without financial strain.

However, things took a drastic turn after he met a woman he quickly grew close to.

Their relationship moved fast, and within two weeks, she informed him that she was pregnant.

He chose to take responsibility, welcoming her into his home and supporting her fully, believing they were building a future together.

Despite noticing red flags, including an unusually early birth, he chose to ignore them out of trust.

That trust would later cost him dearly.

The businessman revealed that he had given the woman full access to his bank accounts and M-Pesa, never suspecting she would betray him.

While he was away on a 14-day trip to Rwanda, she withdrew Ksh 5 million, money belonging to clients, cleared his car loan, and transferred the remaining funds to accounts under her control.

Upon returning, he found his house empty.

The woman had disappeared with everything, including the child.

The most shocking revelation came later when he discovered that the child he believed was his was not biologically his.

Despite the massive financial loss and emotional pain, he says the experience taught him hard lessons about trust.

He is now focused on rebuilding his life, stronger and wiser, while warning others to be cautious about who they trust.

Check out this full post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST