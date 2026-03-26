Hustling dad cries out as baby mama demands more despite his Ksh 400 daily income - Shares their private conversation

Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A young man struggling with an unstable source of income has sparked debate online after sharing text messages from his baby mama, highlighting the financial pressure he faces.
According to the man, he earns about Ksh 400 a day and has
been making every effort to support his newborn child despite his limited
means.
However, he claims that his baby mama is demanding more than
he can afford and does not appreciate the little he provides.
Frustrated, he took to social media to expose their private
conversations, showing the extent of the demands, which has since triggered
mixed reactions among netizens.
While some sympathized with his situation, others argued
that raising a child comes with significant responsibilities that both parents
must be prepared to handle.
Check out the screenshots of their conversation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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