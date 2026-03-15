KCB Bank staffer, DISHON OCHARO’s wife exposes him after side chick posts road trip PHOTO mocking her - Reveals he doesn’t provide for his kids







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after the wife of KCB bank staffer, Dishon Ocharo, publicly opened up about her troubled marriage, accusing him of neglecting their children and failing to provide for the family.

The controversy began when Ocharo’s side chick shared a photo on social media showing the two on a road trip, reportedly mocking the wife.





The post triggered a strong reaction from Ocharo’s wife, who took to Facebook to narrate the struggles she and her children have been facing at home.

In an emotional post, she declared that one of her resolutions this year is that she will no longer beg any man for support.

She wrote that immediately after she announced that her Facebook page had been monetized, the WiFi password at home was changed on Tuesday morning despite the internet having been paid for only a few days earlier.

According to her, when the children returned home from school that evening and discovered there was no internet, they were not even surprised.

The distressed wife further alleged that Ocharo stopped providing basic support for the family, including food.

She claimed that he also stopped issuing a voucher that was reportedly ordered by the court.

She explained that the children are sometimes forced to go to a mini market, pick what they need and then send him the bill so he can pay directly, an arrangement she says is deliberately designed to ensure she never touches his money.

Check out her post.

Ocharo’s disgruntled wife.

Dishon and his side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST