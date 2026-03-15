HEARTBREAKING! KCB bank staffer, DISHON OCHARO’s wife shares an audio clip of his kids begging him for food even as he enjoys a soft life with his side chick! Huyu Mwanaume Ni Bure (LISTEN)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - A domestic dispute involving KCB bank staffer, Dishon Ocharo, has escalated online after his wife shared an emotional audio clip of their children begging him for food.

The distressed wife accused Ocharo of abandoning his parental responsibilities while reportedly living a lavish lifestyle with his side chick.

According to the wife, the situation at home has become unbearable for the children, forcing them to plead with their father for basic necessities.

In the audio clip shared on social media, one of the children is heard telling their father that they have been surviving on strong tea due to lack of food in the house.

Despite their pleas, the father appears unmoved and offers little response.

The heartbreaking recording has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans condemning the alleged neglect and calling on Ocharo to take responsibility for his children.

Listen to the audio>>> below

Dishon and his side chick enjoying a soft life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST