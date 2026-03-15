“Karibu Hiyo Ndoa Iniue” - SHEILA SHELDONE’s mother says her hyped marriage to a KDF soldier was hell, now dating a mzungu after relocating to the United States





Sunday, March 15, 2026 - The mother of controversial social media personality, Sheila Sheldone, has sparked reactions online after opening up about her past marriage to a KDF soldier, describing the once-celebrated union as a nightmare.

Taking to social media, she revealed that despite the glamorous wedding that many admired, the marriage turned out to be extremely difficult and nearly cost her life.

In a candid post, she cautioned women against getting married simply to please society, insisting that a wedding is just a ceremony and does not guarantee happiness.

“Kwani hii picture imefanya nini? This was my ex number 15. Harusi ni nguo tu please don’t marry for society. Hii ndoa karibu iniue aki” she wrote.

“Some of us paid our own dowry. Keyboard warriors chill out, hakuna kitu munajua. Wacheni niwapee chai pole pole,” she added.

Sheila Sheldone’s mother has since relocated to the United States after faking sickness and collecting millions from well-wishers.

She is currently in a relationship with a mzungu.

Her new mzungu lover