Kangundo teacher dies after being accused of absconding duties - He was in hospital battling for his life, show-cause letter found on table (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A heartbreaking incident has occurred at a secondary school in Kangundo after a teacher reportedly died while battling illness in hospital, only to leave behind a show-cause letter issued by his principal.

According to reports, the school principal had written the teacher a show-cause letter, accusing him of absconding duty after he failed to report to work.

Unknown to the administration at the time, the teacher was in hospital fighting for his life.

Tragically, the teacher passed away a few days later.

The show-cause letter was later found on a table, a somber reminder of how quickly assumptions can be made without full knowledge of someone’s circumstances.

“Sometimes people might be going through tough times, but others assume that someone is just okay,” a social media user wrote while reacting to the unfortunate incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST