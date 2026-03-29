Creative netizen depicts RUTO-GACHAGUA political rivalry in Mad Max style parody movie and it is epic (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Kenyan politics has taken a cinematic twist after a creative netizen released a parody video likening the rivalry between President William Ruto and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to a Mad Max film.

The two leaders have been locked in a war of words, with Gachagua vowing to make Ruto Kenya’s first one‑term President.

Ruto, on the other hand, has remained defiant, insisting that he will easily secure re‑election in 2027.

In the viral clip, Ruto is portrayed driving off in a vehicle, enjoying music and seemingly confident of his political mission.

Suddenly, a Mad Max‑style truck painted in the colors of Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) emerges, launches missiles at him.

The imagery dramatizes the escalating political battle between the two former allies.

The parody captures the current political atmosphere in Kenya, where tensions between Ruto and Gachagua have intensified as the 2027 elections draw closer.

The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many Kenyans praising its creativity while others noted the seriousness of the underlying message.

As the clock ticks toward 2027, the rivalry between the President and his former deputy appears set to dominate the political landscape, with supporters on both sides bracing for an increasingly heated contest.

Watch the video>>> below

Someone asked what if Kenya's political drama became a Mad Max film? ( courtesy of un1verse_a1) pic.twitter.com/im5ojoEPsc — 𝗩𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱 (@vinguard254) March 28, 2026