“I fear daddy” - MARGARET AKOTH shares clips of her daughter saying she doesn’t want to return to their Syokimau home because of her estranged husband’s violence

Sunday, March 22,
2026 - Margaret Akoth has shared emotional clips of her daughter expressing
fear and reluctance to return to their Syokimau home, citing alleged domestic
abuse by her father.
In the videos, the young girl is heard saying she is afraid
and does not want to go back home, statements that Margaret says reflect the
situation they endured before the separation.
Margaret maintains that abuse in the marriage forced her to
walk away, adding that her child’s fears further highlight the challenges they
faced while living together.
Sharing the videos, Margaret wrote, “We moved from Syokimau because he was always trailing us ( I’m
wondering how now he’s turning it that it’s us trailing him ,SMH) .. On this
video, I had just gone to pick my daughter from the salon and bumped into him
next to my shop at the parking, he started shouting and abusing me and held the
steering of the car threatening me to drive off and see. How I escaped ni God.
He picked stones and started throwing at us (the car) as we drove off.. All
these drama in front of the baby he pretends to love. My daughter was so
scared,cried all through mpaka tukafika home.”
This comes after Victor had been portraying himself as the
victim on social media and accusing her of cheating with multiple men before
she broke her silence.
MARGARET AKOTH saga continues.... pic.twitter.com/lCIW9udDS7— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
MARGARET AKOTH saga... pic.twitter.com/az1kWZrYai— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 23, 2026
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