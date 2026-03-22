SDA choir member CLAIRE hospitalized after acid attack by an assailant sent by her jilted ex-boyfriend (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Claire, a member of the Redemption Ministries Choir and a well-known figure among SDA music followers, is currently fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after a shocking acid attack.

According to reports, Claire was attacked by a man who is said to have been sent by her ex- boyfriend.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that after the attack, the suspect attempted to flee the scene but was quickly cornered by members of the public.

He was reportedly rescued from an angry mob by police officers and taken into custody.

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is currently being held as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the alleged mastermind behind the attack, Claire’s ex-boyfriend, is said to be on the run as police intensify their search.

Claire remains in critical condition at KNH, where doctors are working to stabilize her.

Below is a photo of her ex-boyfriend who masterminded the attack.





The Kenyan DAILY POST