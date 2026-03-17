I don’t know if other LADIES pay their bills, I don’t - Kenyan media personality CLAUDIA NAISABWA brags how her beauty covers her expenses - “Pretty girl privilege” (PHOTOs + VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Rising Kenyan media personality, actress, singer and events host, Claudia Naisabwa, has set social media ablaze after candidly claiming her beauty pays her bills.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 23-year-old was asked what she considers the most important thing about being a woman.

Her unapologetic response? “I don’t know if other ladies pay their bills, I don’t.”

Claudia went on to explain that she often carries money when going out, expecting to spend it, but rarely does - thanks to what she calls her “beauty privilege.”

The bold confession has divided opinion online.

Some netizens admitted that beauty privilege is real, while others criticized her for sending the wrong message to young women who look up to her, suggesting reliance on looks rather than hard work.

Despite the controversy, Claudia’s career trajectory remains impressive.

She began on Nation FM and NTV Kenya, later fronting the Showmax reality series Take Me Home.

Today, she is a sought-after MC at sports, fashion and corporate events.

Claudia embodies the unapologetic boldness of Kenya’s new generation of entertainers who are unafraid to spark conversations that challenge societal norms.

Watch the video>>> below

‘I don’t pay bills, pretty girl privilege,’ says media personality Claudia Naisabwa, explaining that her beauty covers her expenses. pic.twitter.com/CXM4P5cDKH — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST