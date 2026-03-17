I don’t know if other LADIES pay their bills, I don’t - Kenyan media personality CLAUDIA NAISABWA brags how her beauty covers her expenses - “Pretty girl privilege” (PHOTOs + VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Rising Kenyan media personality, actress, singer and events host, Claudia Naisabwa, has set social media ablaze after candidly claiming her beauty pays her bills.
Speaking in a recent interview, the 23-year-old was asked
what she considers the most important thing about being a woman.
Her unapologetic response? “I don’t know if other ladies pay
their bills, I don’t.”
Claudia went on to explain that she often carries money when
going out, expecting to spend it, but rarely does - thanks to what she calls
her “beauty privilege.”
The bold confession has divided opinion online.
Some netizens admitted that beauty privilege is real, while
others criticized her for sending the wrong message to young women who look up
to her, suggesting reliance on looks rather than hard work.
Despite the controversy, Claudia’s career trajectory remains
impressive.
She began on Nation FM and NTV
Kenya, later fronting the Showmax reality series Take Me
Home.
Today, she is a sought-after MC at sports, fashion and
corporate events.
Claudia embodies the unapologetic boldness of Kenya’s new
generation of entertainers who are unafraid to spark conversations that
challenge societal norms.
Watch the video>>> below
‘I don’t pay bills, pretty girl privilege,’ says media personality Claudia Naisabwa, explaining that her beauty covers her expenses. pic.twitter.com/CXM4P5cDKH— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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