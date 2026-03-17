“Kenyan Doctor working in Italy opens up on harsh realities of life as an immigrant, Warns Kenyans eyeing relocation - ‘Usidanganywe’” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - A Kenyan doctor living and working in Italy has sparked conversation online after candidly sharing her struggles as an African professional in the European country.
Taking to TikTok, Dr. Euny cautioned those
considering relocating to Italy for work to think twice, painting a sobering
picture of life beyond the tourist lens.
“Take this from someone who has lived in Italy for six years
plus. Italy is better when you come for a one-week visit or two - and no more
than that,” she said.
Dr. Euny highlighted several challenges, including bureaucracy,
low wages, language barriers and subtle undertones of discrimination
that, while not always obvious, weigh heavily on everyday life.
She stressed that the reality of living in Italy is far
removed from the glamorous image often portrayed by vacationers.
“Don’t take advice to move to Italy from someone who came
for vacation and went back to their country.”
“Visiting for holiday and living here in reality are two
different things. Vitu kwa ground ni tofauti,” she asserted. Watch>>> her below
Dr. Euny, a Kenyan medic, narrates her ordeal as an African in Italy. pic.twitter.com/BmNTyHalWD— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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