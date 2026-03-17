“Kenyan Doctor working in Italy opens up on harsh realities of life as an immigrant, Warns Kenyans eyeing relocation - ‘Usidanganywe’” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - A Kenyan doctor living and working in Italy has sparked conversation online after candidly sharing her struggles as an African professional in the European country.

Taking to TikTok, Dr. Euny cautioned those considering relocating to Italy for work to think twice, painting a sobering picture of life beyond the tourist lens.

“Take this from someone who has lived in Italy for six years plus. Italy is better when you come for a one-week visit or two - and no more than that,” she said.

Dr. Euny highlighted several challenges, including bureaucracy, low wages, language barriers and subtle undertones of discrimination that, while not always obvious, weigh heavily on everyday life.

She stressed that the reality of living in Italy is far removed from the glamorous image often portrayed by vacationers.

“Don’t take advice to move to Italy from someone who came for vacation and went back to their country.”

“Visiting for holiday and living here in reality are two different things. Vitu kwa ground ni tofauti,” she asserted. Watch>>> her below

Dr. Euny, a Kenyan medic, narrates her ordeal as an African in Italy. pic.twitter.com/BmNTyHalWD — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST