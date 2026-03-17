VIDEO of VERA SIDIKA flirting with a man at Beverly Hills sparks reactions as insiders reveal the “dirty stuff” she goes to do there! Hii Pesa Hutoka Mbali







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - A video of socialite Vera Sidika flirting with a Tanzanian man in Beverly Hills has surfaced, causing a buzz on social media.

The man approached Vera on the streets of Beverly Hills as she was riding in a luxurious Bentley, sparking a light-hearted conversation.

Vera revealed that she is done with love after her failed marriage and is currently looking for a wealthy partner.

“I am single but it depends on who’s asking,” she said amid laughter.

She did not hide the fact that she is more inclined towards a lavish lifestyle.

“To be honest, I have done love before and it was not a good experience,” she confessed.

According to insiders, Vera’s trips to Beverly Hills are sponsored.

Whenever Vera flies to Beverly Hills, she is reportedly paid to act in ‘spicy films’.





Watch the video>>> of the popular socialite flirting with a random Tanzanian man at Beverly Hills.

can’t imagine a better a better world without Hoes 🙂‍↔️ pic.twitter.com/ARz7xy8Q6i — 👾vaa (@reawiteva) March 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST