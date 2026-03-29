“I Almost Died in January,” - Media Personality KAMENE GORO opens up on battle with life-threatening illness that nearly claimed her life (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Media personality, Kamene Goro, has opened on her harrowing health ordeal that kept her away from the spotlight for months.

The 34-year-old revealed that she fell ill in November 2025, unaware of how severe her condition truly was.

By January, her health had deteriorated so drastically that she nearly lost her life.

“In January, I almost died,” she confessed.

Kamene endured a terrifying 12-hour window where four doctors fought to stabilize her.

She was later diagnosed with sepsis and abdominal peritonitis, an inflammation of the abdominal lining.

Surgeons removed five liters of pus from her body, but complications quickly followed.

The infection spread to her kidneys, forcing her onto dialysis, while pneumonia caused one lung to collapse.

Her recovery journey has been grueling, marked by long stays in both the ICU and HDU, and relentless pain.





Despite intensive treatment, doctors are yet to pinpoint the root cause of her illness.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Kamene admitted, noting that the pressures of her demanding career added to the strain.

She expressed deep gratitude to the medical team, nurses and loved ones who stood by her during her darkest hours.

Her revelation>>> has sparked mixed reactions online.

While many hailed her courage in speaking out, others speculated her struggles stemmed from lifestyle choices, pointing to her history of heavy smoking.

Media Personality Kamene Goro Reveals She Almost Died in January



Five liters of pus (mahira / usaha) were removed from her stomach, her kidney shut down, and one of her lungs had collapsed.



Weh 🤦🤦 pic.twitter.com/E4AbtXc8dT — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) March 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST