Homewrecker! Popular content creator, CHRISTINE IRUNGU alias KRIS BABY, accused of getting pregnant for a rich married man said to be a pilot







Friday, March 13, 2026 - Popular digital content creator, Christine Irungu widely known as Kris Baby, has become the subject of heated discussion on social media after allegations surfaced accusing her of being a homewrecker.

According to sources, the influencer, who recently welcomed a two-month-old baby, is alleged to have been involved in an affair with a wealthy married man reportedly working as a pilot.

A source claimed that Kris Baby knew about the man’s marital status but continued with the relationship, which resulted in the pregnancy.

“Kris Baby got impregnated by someone else’s hubby. She knew he had a wife,” the source alleged.

Further claims suggest that the influencer allegedly intended to trap the man with the pregnancy.

See receipts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST