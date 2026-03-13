Dumped? Not So Fast! Slay Queen MERCY MASAI flaunts spending time with OSCAR SUDI after split claims







Friday, March 13, 2026 - Slay Queen Mercy Masai has seemingly put to rest rumours about her relationship with Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, after sharing a photo showing the two spending time together.

The controversial social media personality took to social media and posted a cozy photo with the outspoken legislator, suggesting that their relationship is still intact despite recent speculation that they had parted ways.

Rumours had been circulating online claiming that Sudi had allegedly dumped Mercy.

However, the latest photo shared by Mercy tells a different story.

In the image, the two appear relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company, hinting that they are still very much together.

She posted the photo and wished him a happy birthday with the caption, ‘Mine’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST