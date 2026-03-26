U.S Embassy Nairobi warns Kenyans of permanent consequences for abusing visa terms - “A visa is a privilege, not a right”







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - The United States Embassy in Nairobi has cautioned Kenyans against violating visa regulations, stressing that misuse of the process could lead to permanent consequences.

Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, in a statement on Thursday, March 26th, revealed that some Kenyans traveling to the U.S for business, tourism or education have been abusing visa terms by submitting fake documents, overstaying their permitted time or attempting to change visa status once in America.

Burns warned that such violations could trigger stricter measures, including visa bonds or even suspension of visa services.

“Kenya has avoided restrictions so far, but it is still important to remember that a visa is a privilege, not a right.”

“False statements or inconsistencies can lead to permanent visa ineligibility,” she emphasized.

She urged applicants to submit legitimate information and avoid fake agents who generate fraudulent documents.

Burns also reminded Kenyans to respect the “admit until date” stamped upon entry, noting that overstaying could bar them from returning in the future and make it harder for other Kenyans to gain entry.

The warning comes just days after the U.S Embassy in Uganda advised travelers to ensure they have sufficient funds to cover unexpected expenses such as travel disruptions and medical emergencies.

The embassy cautioned that abusing U.S taxpayer‑funded benefits could result in permanent bans from traveling, studying or working in the United States.

The Kenyan DAILY POST