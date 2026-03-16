Hii Sasa Ni Nini? LADY turns up at Al Capone Lounge in a daring outfit that leaves little to imagination (VIDEO)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - A lady caused a stir at Al Capone Lounge, a popular entertainment spot along Thika Road, after showing up in a daring outfit that quickly grabbed the attention of revelers.

In videos circulating online, the petite lady is seen dancing near the deejay booth while dressed in a revealing, see-through outfit that left little to the imagination.

Despite drawing attention from people around the club, she appeared unbothered as she confidently showed off her dance moves while the music played.

The clips>>>/ videos>>> have since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens saying her outfit was too revealing for a public setting, while others defended her, saying she was simply enjoying herself.

Hii Sasa Ni Nini Tena? pic.twitter.com/BZBEPSBkXe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 16, 2026

Hii Sasa Ni Nini? pic.twitter.com/UE331777mI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST