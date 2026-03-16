Too Hot to Handle! South African female deejay shuts down Al Capone Lounge - Her sparkling outfit leaves men with wild thoughts (VIDEO)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - Revellers at Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road were treated to a memorable night after a popular South African female deejay headlined a highly anticipated gig.

The energetic deejay arrived at the club dressed in a sparkling outfit that instantly caught the attention of partygoers.

Her bold fashion choice highlighted her striking look and confident stage presence, leaving many male revelers visibly captivated.

As she took over the decks, the lively crowd cheered while she entertained them with an electrifying performance that kept the party going late into the night.

However, many club-goers seemed just as fascinated by her glamorous outfit as they were by the music, with some focusing more on her eye-catching appearance than the performance itself.

Watch the video>>> below

Too Hot to Handle! South African female deejay shuts down Al Capone Lounge pic.twitter.com/v9adpvmded — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST