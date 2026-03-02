Another video of the late MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s beautiful wife emerges - Mheshimiwa Ameacha Mali Safi







Monday, March 2, 2026 - As Kenyans continue to mourn the untimely demise of the late Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, attention has shifted to his beautiful and stylish wife.

Ng’eno was married to Naiyanoi Ntutu, the daughter of businessman Livingstone Ole Ntutu, a step-brother to Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu.

Naiyanoi was relatively younger than Ng’eno, and her striking beauty has captured the attention of social media users.

A video shared online shows her walking confidently and striking a pose, with her taste for fashion evident.

The couple was blessed with two children, who will now face the harsh reality of growing up without a father following the tragic loss.

Watch the video>>> below

Ngong alikuwa na bibi buana siet. pic.twitter.com/35KgihtZ7K — MOSET (@KeKirwa) March 2, 2026

