Hakuna Cha Bure! MUMAMA confronts a BEN 10 who declined to go home with her for MECHI after footing his bill in a club (VIDEO)







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A viral video capturing a furious middle‑aged woman, popularly known as Mumama, confronting a young man popularly known as Ben 10, outside a Nairobi club has sparked a heated debate online.

In the clip, the young man is seen trying to explain why he doesn’t want to accompany her home, but the Mumama refuses to hear any of his excuses.

She insists that after paying for his food, drinks and even shisha, she expected him to spend the night with her.

Making her position clear, she demands that the young man refunds all the money she spent, declaring that “hakuna cha bure (nothing comes for free)”

Shockingly, onlookers watched casually as she roughed him up, with no one stepping in to de‑escalate the situation.

The video has sparked widespread reactions, with netizens calling out the double standards in society.

Many argued that if the roles were reversed - if a man had publicly harassed a woman in the same manner - the outrage and consequences would have been immediate.

Others, however, dismissed the incident as a skit staged for clout.

Watch the video>>> below

Nairobi night club scenes isn't for the faint hearted. pic.twitter.com/iyZXsp0hJS — IVY (@ivymuthe) March 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST