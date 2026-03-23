LADY cries out and accuses MP OSCAR SUDI of being a deadbeat dad - Threatens to leak PHOTOs







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A lady has reached out to blogger Edgar Obare accusing Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, of neglecting parental responsibilities.

In her claims, she alleges that the vocal MP has left her to raise their child single-handedly despite his financial capability as one of the wealthiest lawmakers.

She further threatened to leak photos of the child, whom she claims bears a strong resemblance to the MP.

Sudi, a polygamist, is widely known for his romantic affairs with multiple women and is often linked to several baby mamas, some of whom are alleged to have been abandoned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST