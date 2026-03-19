Goat wives unhappy as TRIZAH mends fences with estranged husband, KARANGU MURAYA, despite millions raised to help her restart after split







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Trizah Muraya has reconciled with her estranged husband, Karangu Muraya, a popular Akorino singer and philanthropist, announcing that the two have agreed to co-parent peacefully.

Taking to her Facebook page, Trizah revealed that they met through mediators and resolved to coexist for the sake of their children.

“We may have failed as a couple but we have made peace and agreed not to fail as parents to our three kids. The past is gone, we no longer dwell in it, we focus on our future and the future of our kids,” she wrote.

Karangu also confirmed the reconciliation, stating that they have agreed to keep their differences private moving forward.

“We will never fight again in public but we will respect each other’s decisions while still protecting our kids. We decided to put our differences aside and co-parent peacefully,” he wrote.

The development comes after the couple’s highly publicized fallout last year following Karangu’s decision to marry a second wife.

At the time, Trizah walked out of her matrimonial home, prompting well-wishers to contribute millions of shillings to help her start afresh.

The Kenyan DAILY POST