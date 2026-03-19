All Eyes On Her! See how this curvy Slay Queen dressed to impress stole the show at a popular Nairobi club - That Nyash!! (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - A video of a curvy slay queen enjoying herself in a popular city club has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the voluptuous beauty was rocking a short, figure-hugging outfit that perfectly accentuated her enviable curves.

She confidently shakes what her mama gave her as other revelers watched in awe.

From her daring outfit to her unapologetic energy, she owned the night with effortless charm.

The video has gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Some netizens praised her confidence and carefree vibe, while others admitted they couldn’t stop replaying the clip.

Watch the video>>> below

😭Hoes are up the with oxygen bro 🔥😭



pic.twitter.com/reKRpzI3Qw — papta#10🏴‍☠️ (@Paptaaa10) March 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST