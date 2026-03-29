Actress DOREA CHEGE admits her husband, DJ DIBUL, is a womanizer but vows to stay - “Hapa sitoki hata kidogo” (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Popular actress, Dorea Chege, has opened up about challenges in her marriage, addressing ongoing rumours surrounding her relationship with her husband, DJ Dibul.

Speaking candidly, Dorea admitted that like many relationships, theirs has not been without its struggles, revealing that she has received multiple reports of her husband being spotted with different women.

She further disclosed that she has even received calls from unknown women claiming to have been involved with him, adding to the strain in their marriage.

Despite the allegations, Dorea maintained that she has no intention of walking away from her marriage.

“Hapa sitoki hata kidogo,” she declared, emphasizing her decision to stand by her husband despite the challenges.

Rumours about trouble in their marriage have been circulating for some time, with claims that the couple has had a turbulent, on-and-off relationship.

There have also been reports alleging physical altercations between them.

Watch the video>>> below

"To all my haters hapa sitoki hata kidogo"-Dorea Chege addresses break up rumors with Dj Dibul pic.twitter.com/qB3iCXImvH — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST