Trending!! This VIDEO of a LADY living with disability shaking her NYASH at an event has stunned netizens (WATCH)

Friday, March 13, 2026 - A viral video of a bold, curvy slay queen living with disability shaking her nyash at an event has taken social media by storm, proving that confidence knows no limits.
Dressed in a figure‑hugging one‑piece bodysuit that
perfectly accentuated her curves, she was captured dancing with wild abandon at
what appeared to be a promotional event.
From her moves to her unapologetic energy, she owned the
spotlight.
Her performance radiated joy and self‑assurance, leaving the
crowd and online viewers in awe.
The clip has since sparked a frenzy on social media, with
netizens showering her with praise.
Many lauded her for embracing life fully and refusing to let
her condition define or limit her.
“Her confidence is unmatched,” one user commented, while
another added, “She’s living her best life and we love to see it.”
Watch the video>>> below
I’ve never seen anything like this before.😮😳— Mami Amah 🎀 (@ItsAmahAdoma) March 12, 2026
Guys, smash or pass? 😁🫵🏼pic.twitter.com/1lT2pDbuYD
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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