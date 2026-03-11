Ex-convict who served 15 years in jail for killing his brother forms a gang involved in violent crimes after his release - Detectives arrest him and recover a deadly weapon







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a notorious ex-convict accused of orchestrating a series of violent robberies in Meru County.

The suspect, Jason Kobia Mucoka, 47, was apprehended in a joint operation involving DCI detectives from Meru alongside officers from the Kenya Police Service (KPS) and the Administration Police Service (APS).

According to the DCI, Mucoka had recently been released from prison after serving 15 years for the murder of his own brother.

However, investigators say he quickly returned to crime, allegedly forming and leading criminal gangs that terrorized residents in Mutuati, Laare, Maua, and the wider Igembe region.

Police say the suspect armed himself with an illegal firearm and reportedly threatened to shoot anyone who dared challenge him in the Kabachi area, spreading fear among locals.

Following credible intelligence, the joint security team launched a swift operation that led to his arrest.

During interrogation, detectives say the suspect revealed the location of his weapon.

Officers recovered a Pachet submachine gun (SMG) loaded with six rounds of 9mm ammunition, which had been concealed inside a miraa plantation just a few metres from his home.

The firearm and ammunition have since been secured as exhibits and are being taken to the National Police Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis.

Mucoka remains in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday facing several serious charges including: Robbery with Violence, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Threats to Kill.

Meanwhile, investigators say efforts are ongoing to track down his accomplices, establish the source of the firearm, and dismantle the criminal network linked to the robberies.

Authorities have assured residents that security operations in the region will continue as police pursue other suspects believed to be involved.





The Kenyan DAILY POST