IRUNGU NYAKERA’s full statement after goons attacked his hotel in Kisumu - Claims Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO wants to acquire the multi-million hotel by force





This morning I addressed the media after a criminal attack on my hotel in Kisumu at around 5:00am.

This attack comes in the middle of an ongoing legal dispute with Lake Basin Development Authority ( LBDA) relating to Covid-period rent arrears from the time when Raymond Omollo was the CEO of LBDA.

The arrears in question are KSh 5.4 million, against a monthly rent of KSh 1.7 million, after having already paid over KSh 130 million in rent and invested more than KSh 235 million improving and developing the property.

When I attempted to resolve the matter and settle the arrears, I was informed that LBDA no longer wished to deal with me because Raymond Omollo had expressed interest in the property himself.

I was further told that I was “on the wrong side of government” and that I was “throwing stones while living in a glass house.”

Faced with that position, we went to court and obtained lawful orders restoring us to possession of the property, which we executed legally.

It is after this that today’s criminal actions took place.

Evidence shows that the individuals accessed our compound after being freely allowed to access the adjacent LBDA Mall, then jumping across into our premises.

During the incident this morning, I was able to defend myself and the guests at the hotel only because I am a licensed firearm holder.

But what happens to the millions of businessmen and investors who do not have firearms?

Are they now expected to face hired goons and lose their property simply because they cannot defend themselves?

Let me be clear: I am a Kikuyu from Muranga who happens to be an investor in Kisumu, holding a 50-year lease at my hotel, and I have invested hundreds of millions of shillings building this business.

If the PS wishes to acquire the property, it must be done lawfully, not through intimidation or violence.

PS Omollo, power comes and goes. Just as I am now a former PS, you too will be a former Ps someday very soon.

The rule of law must prevail, whether you like it or not.