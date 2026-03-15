DRAMA as a man steals a Tahmeed bus in Port Victoria, arrested while attempting to drive it to Uganda (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Residents of Port Victoria were left in shock after a man stole a Tahmeed bus and attempted to drive it across the border into Uganda.

According to witnesses, the suspect managed to take control of the bus before members of the public noticed the suspicious movement of the vehicle and raised the alarm.

Boda boda riders quickly mobilized and trailed the bus as it headed towards the border, alerting security officers along the way.

Their swift action helped intercept the vehicle before it could cross into Uganda.

The suspect was arrested on the spot, and the bus was successfully recovered.

Authorities have since taken the suspect into custody and launched investigations to establish how he managed to access and steal the bus.

Watch the video>>> below

Residents were shocked after a man stole a Tahmeed bus in Port Victoria, the man was reportedly planning to drive it across the Uganda border. Quick action by boda boda riders and security officers led to his arrest and the recovery of the bus. pic.twitter.com/RTykI15FID — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST