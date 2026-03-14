Cheeky man flirts with Chemist LADY while buying SII-DII in hilarious VIDEO – He wanted the LADY to help him test if it fits (WATCH)

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A video of a bold man flirting with a chemist attendant while buying a sii-diih has left netizens in stitches.
In the clip, the confident man strolls into the store and
casually asks for the product.
But just as the lady reaches out to hand it over, he
mischievously requests the lady to help him try if it fits.
The unexpected line leaves the attendant momentarily
stunned, though she plays along.
The man insists he is serious, prompting the lady to allow
him into the store to “test” if it fits.
The video has sparked wild reactions, with many praising the
man’s boldness.
For some, his playful approach highlights how awkward most
men find it to buy such intimate products.
Others, however, suspect the entire scene was staged for
content creation, pointing to the exaggerated reactions.
Watch the video>>> below.
The same guy different Chemist attendant.— Omosh (@omondike_) March 13, 2026
Hii pia iligulwo https://t.co/F45TZJ2gE1 pic.twitter.com/wra6gSBY61
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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