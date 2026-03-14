Cheeky man flirts with Chemist LADY while buying SII-DII in hilarious VIDEO – He wanted the LADY to help him test if it fits (WATCH)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A video of a bold man flirting with a chemist attendant while buying a sii-diih has left netizens in stitches.

In the clip, the confident man strolls into the store and casually asks for the product.

But just as the lady reaches out to hand it over, he mischievously requests the lady to help him try if it fits.

The unexpected line leaves the attendant momentarily stunned, though she plays along.

The man insists he is serious, prompting the lady to allow him into the store to “test” if it fits.

The video has sparked wild reactions, with many praising the man’s boldness.

For some, his playful approach highlights how awkward most men find it to buy such intimate products.

Others, however, suspect the entire scene was staged for content creation, pointing to the exaggerated reactions.

Watch the video>>> below.

The same guy different Chemist attendant.

Hii pia iligulwo https://t.co/F45TZJ2gE1 pic.twitter.com/wra6gSBY61 — Omosh (@omondike_) March 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST