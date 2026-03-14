Defiant WAMUCHOMBA unapologetic for wearing UDA scarf while condoling Kiambu Senator THANG’WA - “I Will wear my yellow everywhere”







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has sparked heated debate after showing up at Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa’s home in Kiambu draped in a bold yellow UDA scarf during a condolence visit.

The gathering, held on Saturday, March 14th, was meant to honor the late Lucia Wangui, Thang’wa’s mother, who passed away on March 5th.

Photos of Wamuchomba smiling beside the memorial portrait quickly circulated online, with critics questioning why she chose to wear party colors at such a sombre occasion.

Some accused her of politicizing grief, especially given Thang’wa’s fallout with UDA and his alignment with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Responding to the criticism, Wamuchomba remained unapologetic.

“I said it, I will wear my yellow everywhere. If you don’t like it, wear yours without drama.”

“Mine is yellow unapologetically! Tomorrow tuko ready for the yellow Dub-by,” she declared.

However, some netizens defended her, pointing out that other leaders had worn caps linked to Gachagua’s DCP party.

Among those who condoled with Thang’wa were Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malalah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST