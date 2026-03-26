Creative Kenyan LADY’s hilarious anti-RUTO song causes buzz on social media - “If I were Wantam, I would Run to Sugoi” (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A creative Kenyan lady has gone viral after sharing a witty anti‑Ruto song on TikTok, signaling her desire to see President William Ruto lose his re‑election bid in 2027.

In the short clip, she cleverly reworks American RnB superstar Beyoncé’s hit “If I Were a Boy” into a parody packed with political satire.

One of the standout lines goes: “If I were Wantam, I would run to Sugoi, And give back the funds I have stolen.”

The phrase “Wantam” was popularized by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has rallied Kenyans to make Ruto the country’s first “one‑term” President.

Sugoi, meanwhile, is Ruto’s rural home in Uasin Gishu County, often referenced in political banter.

Her remix arrives at a time when Gen Zs are mobilizing under the “Niko Kadi” campaign, encouraging peers to register as voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

With this youthful demographic widely expected to play a decisive role in shaping Kenya’s next leadership, their sustained online attacks and creative protests against Ruto are drawing attention.

Analysts have warned Ruto and allies not to dismiss the rising tide of Gen Z dissent as online noise, insisting it may be a signal of the electoral storm brewing ahead.

Watch the video>>> below

For me it's the lyrics!!!!! pic.twitter.com/h9tGFSntJ5 — Munjiru wa mbari ya Karanja (@wakariowa) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST