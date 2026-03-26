Creative Kenyan LADY’s hilarious anti-RUTO song causes buzz on social media - “If I were Wantam, I would Run to Sugoi” (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A creative Kenyan lady has gone viral after sharing a witty anti‑Ruto song on TikTok, signaling her desire to see President William Ruto lose his re‑election bid in 2027.
In the short clip, she cleverly reworks American RnB
superstar Beyoncé’s hit “If I Were a Boy” into a parody packed with political
satire.
One of the standout lines goes: “If I were Wantam, I would run to Sugoi, And
give back the funds I have stolen.”
The phrase “Wantam” was popularized by Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua, who has rallied Kenyans to make Ruto the country’s first “one‑term”
President.
Sugoi, meanwhile, is Ruto’s rural home in Uasin Gishu
County, often referenced in political banter.
Her remix arrives at a time when Gen Zs are mobilizing under
the “Niko
Kadi” campaign, encouraging peers to register as voters ahead of
the 2027 elections.
With this youthful demographic widely expected to play a
decisive role in shaping Kenya’s next leadership, their sustained online
attacks and creative protests against Ruto are drawing attention.
Analysts have warned Ruto and allies not to dismiss the
rising tide of Gen Z dissent as online noise, insisting it may be a signal of
the electoral storm brewing ahead.
Watch the video>>> below
For me it's the lyrics!!!!! pic.twitter.com/h9tGFSntJ5— Munjiru wa mbari ya Karanja (@wakariowa) March 26, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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