Whistleblower exposes CAROLINE MINAYO who landed a senior position at a Government agency without proper qualification







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A whistleblower within the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) has raised serious concerns over alleged widespread malpractice, corruption, nepotism and irregular hiring within the institution.

The insider, who requested anonymity for fear of victimization, claims that senior management is aware of the issues but little has been done to address them, prompting calls for intervention by oversight bodies.

Below is the unedited message as shared by the source:

The Kenyan DAILY POST