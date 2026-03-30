Court revokes ESTHER MUSILA’s control over her late husband’s estate in dispute with eldest son GIDEON NAIBEI - Inside the ugly court battle







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A legal battle between Esther Musila and her son, Gideon Mallan Naibei, has brought to light critical lessons on the administration of a deceased person’s estate, particularly where beneficiaries are excluded.

Esther was married to businessman Erick Kiptanui Naibei, who passed away in 2016, leaving behind a vast estate that included shares, real estate and substantial cash holdings across multiple bank accounts.

Following his death, Esther was appointed as the administrator of the estate through a grant of letters of administration, giving her legal authority to manage the assets on behalf of the beneficiaries, her children.

However, her eldest son, Gideon Mallan, challenged her role in court.

He opposed some of her decisions, including her remarriage to gospel singer Guardian Angel, and argued that since all beneficiaries were adults, the estate should either be jointly managed or distributed so each could receive their rightful share.

In her defense, Esther alleged that Gideon was a drug addict and therefore unfit to participate in managing the estate or handling his inheritance.

This claim became a central issue in the case.

The court, however, dismissed the allegations after conducting assessments, finding no evidence to support them.

Instead, Gideon was determined to be of sound mind, employed, and fully capable of managing his affairs.

Further scrutiny by the court revealed that the initial grant of letters of administration issued to Esther had been obtained through fraud.

The court noted inconsistencies in documentation, including questionable signatures and the deliberate non-disclosure of certain assets, particularly shares, suggesting attempts to conceal parts of the estate.

A significant turning point in the case was Esther’s remarriage.

The court observed that her new marital status had legal implications on her role as sole administrator and weakened her position to exclusively manage the estate.

As a result, the High Court revoked her grant of letters of administration and ordered that the estate be shared equally among the three children, Gideon, Gilda and Glen.





The Kenyan DAILY POST