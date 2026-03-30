MP JALANG’O’s alleged Side Chick youtuber, EVE MUNGAI, opens up on dating married men







Monday, March 30, 2026 - Popular Kenyan social media personality, Eve Mungai, has been heavily linked to an alleged affair with Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor, better known as Jalang’o, ever since her public breakup with ex‑boyfriend, Director Trevoh.

Both Eve and Jalang’o have repeatedly denied the claims, but speculation has continued to swirl across social media.

Speaking during an interview with local YouTubers on Monday, March 30th, 2026, Eve drew a firm line on matters of love and relationships, insisting that she would never entertain dating married men.

“Mimi kama Eve, you will never ever in this life find me with a married man,” she declared.

Her comments come months after she publicly expressed frustration over the constant spotlight on her love life.

In January, she questioned why so much attention is given to who she dated or is currently dating.

“I am a person. You don’t have to say Mungai Eve’s ex‑boyfriend or current boyfriend… what is the obsession?” she asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST