Controversial lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA evicted from his Lavington apartment over Ksh 379,000 rent arrears despite bragging about his “billionaire lifestyle” on social media







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Controversial Nairobi-based lawyer, Raymond Nduga, has been evicted from his upscale apartment along Gitanga Road in Lavington over unpaid rent amounting to Ksh 379,000.

According to details shared on his Facebook page, auctioneers broke into his residence and seized several household items following instructions from his landlord.

Nduga also posted an email from the landlord notifying him of the eviction and the recovery process.

In a lengthy response to the landlord, Nduga admitted he is currently facing serious financial challenges, compounded by an ongoing illness.

He stated that he is unable to raise the required amount to clear the rent arrears at the moment.

The developments mark a sharp contrast to his previous public image.

Nduga was known for showcasing a lavish lifestyle on social media, at times referring to himself as a “billionaire.”

His eviction has sparked mixed reactions online, with some expressing sympathy over his situation, while others questioned the authenticity of the lifestyle he once portrayed.

Below is an email he received from his landlord

The Kenyan DAILY POST