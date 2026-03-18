Kenyan content creator LYDIA WANJIRU opens up on why she prefers being a single mother than get married

Wednesday, March 18,
2026 - Controversial Kenyan content creator, Lydia Wanjiru, has sparked
debate after candidly revealing that prefers she single motherhood than
marriage.
Taking to Instagram, Lydia clarified that while she does not
strongly prefer either option, she emphasized that raising a child would
outweigh living with a man in a marriage that does not work.
She explained that she has been following different views
shared in discussions about family, noting that some opinions have shaped her
current perspective.
“I am so glad that women are waking up, especially story
za marriage. Leave alone, children,” she stated.
According to Lydia, raising a child alone can be more
manageable than staying in a marriage that brings unhappiness.
She stressed that her opinion is shaped by what she has
observed and the conversations she has followed.
“For me, if I would be pushed to a corner and asked to decide one, even
though I really don’t like either, I be asked to choose child free ama marriage
free.”
“But mimi
kuishi na mwanaume. I would rather a child,” she concluded.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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