Kenyan content creator LYDIA WANJIRU opens up on why she prefers being a single mother than get married







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan content creator, Lydia Wanjiru, has sparked debate after candidly revealing that prefers she single motherhood than marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Lydia clarified that while she does not strongly prefer either option, she emphasized that raising a child would outweigh living with a man in a marriage that does not work.

She explained that she has been following different views shared in discussions about family, noting that some opinions have shaped her current perspective.

“I am so glad that women are waking up, especially story za marriage. Leave alone, children,” she stated.

According to Lydia, raising a child alone can be more manageable than staying in a marriage that brings unhappiness.

She stressed that her opinion is shaped by what she has observed and the conversations she has followed.

“For me, if I would be pushed to a corner and asked to decide one, even though I really don’t like either, I be asked to choose child free ama marriage free.”

“But mimi kuishi na mwanaume. I would rather a child,” she concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST