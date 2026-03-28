Comedian YY warns men against responding to sudden ‘hi text’ from women who ghosted them - “It’s a trap, bro!”







Friday, March 27, 2026 - Kenyan content creator, Oliver Otieno, popularly known as YY Comedian, has sparked conversation online with his bold advice to men about sudden messages from women who ghosted them.

In a video shared on his tiktok account, YY cautioned men to be wary when a woman they have pursued for a long time suddenly reappears with a casual “hi” after ignoring them for months.

According to YY, such messages should not be mistaken for a genuine change of heart.

Instead, he argued, they often come with hidden motives rather than renewed romantic interest.

YY urged men not to rush into responding or get overly excited when someone who has consistently ignored their texts finally reaches out.

He suggested that many of these late check‑ins eventually turn into requests for money, warning men to stay alert and avoid being drawn into conversations that could lead to financial expectations.

In his own words, YY stated: “Majamaa, ukiona ule dem umekatia for a long time na hajibingi message zako, out of the blue anakutext ‘hi’, umefikiwa, unaombwa pesa.”

“Kitu isikudanganye ati she has come to her senses.”

“She has not. Anataka pesa yako, usijibu message.”

His candid advice has quickly gone viral>>>, sparking lively debate among netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST