Classic 105 presenter MAINA KAGENI trolls former colleague CAROLINE MUTOKO as he flaunts his multi-million ‘BMW AMG’ (PHOTO)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - Veteran radio presenter, Maina Kageni, stirred a buzz online after appearing to aim a cheeky dig at his former colleague Caroline Mutoko.

The drama began when Mutoko shared a video reminiscing about a classy BMW she once owned, but mistakenly referred to it as a BMW AMG.

Netizens were quick to point out that AMG is strictly a Mercedes‑Benz performance line.

Not long after, Maina shared a photo of himself posing with his BMW X6, captioning it: “On road trip with my BMW AMG.”





The playful jab didn’t go unnoticed, with fans instantly connecting the dots and tagging Mutoko in the comments.

His post went viral before he later deleted it, perhaps after realizing the shade was becoming too obvious.

The Kenyan DAILY POST