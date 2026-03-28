Caught on Camera!! The exact moment a crew member of Kasarani’s hottest matatu, MADMAXX, slips and falls to his death while pulling dangerous stunts during a road trip (VIDEO)

Friday, March 27,
2026 - A tragic incident has rocked Nairobi’s matatu scene after a crew
member associated with the popular Kasarani-based matatu, Madmaxx, died after falling off the moving vehicle while performing
dangerous stunts during an out-of-town trip.
According to reports and a circulating video,
the young man was hanging onto the speeding matatu while attempting risky
acrobatics, common in the flashy and competitive matatu culture, when he
suddenly lost grip and fell onto the road.
He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was pronounced
dead on arrival.
The shocking video>>> shows the moment he slips and hits the
ground along the busy Nairobi-Sagana Highway.
Kasarani's MADMAXX matatu........... The incident as caught on video pic.twitter.com/u6u6qbPTCK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 28, 2026
The incident has sparked fresh concerns over the growing trend of dangerous stunts by matatu crews during roadtrips.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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