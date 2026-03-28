Caught on Camera!! The exact moment a crew member of Kasarani’s hottest matatu, MADMAXX, slips and falls to his death while pulling dangerous stunts during a road trip (VIDEO)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - A tragic incident has rocked Nairobi’s matatu scene after a crew member associated with the popular Kasarani-based matatu, Madmaxx, died after falling off the moving vehicle while performing dangerous stunts during an out-of-town trip.

According to reports and a circulating video, the young man was hanging onto the speeding matatu while attempting risky acrobatics, common in the flashy and competitive matatu culture, when he suddenly lost grip and fell onto the road.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The shocking video>>> shows the moment he slips and hits the ground along the busy Nairobi-Sagana Highway.

Kasarani's MADMAXX matatu........... The incident as caught on video pic.twitter.com/u6u6qbPTCK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 28, 2026

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over the growing trend of dangerous stunts by matatu crews during roadtrips.

The Kenyan DAILY POST